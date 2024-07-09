Communal attacks: 45 killed in 1,045 incidents in a year

A total of 45 people from religious and ethnic minorities were killed in 1,045 incidents of communal violence and repression, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said in a report.

The organisation’s general secretary Rana Dasgupta revealed the report at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday.

The unity council prepared the report based on news published in the media between July, 2023 and June, 2024.

The report found a total of 45 killings in the last year. Seven bodies were recovered. Attempts were made on the lives of 10 people.

A total of 36 people received death threats while 479 received injuries due to attacks. Extortion was demanded from 11 people while houses and businesses came under attack, looting and arson in 102 incidents.

A total of 47 incidents of grabbing of land and houses took place in this one year while 45 incidents of threat to grab land and houses took place.