State minister Zunaid Ahmed seeks apology to the youth

State minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Friday sought apology to the young generation for their mistakes, if there is any, centering the quota reform movement.

He said this at a discussion marking the National Mourning Day at his Natore residence in the afternoon.

“I’m seeking an apology in public if I have committed any mistake to the youth. I’m taking all the responsibilities of internet disruption and failure to prevent rumour. I’m also pledging to abide by any decision,” the state minister said.