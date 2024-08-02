State minister Zunaid Ahmed seeks apology to the youth
State minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Friday sought apology to the young generation for their mistakes, if there is any, centering the quota reform movement.
He said this at a discussion marking the National Mourning Day at his Natore residence in the afternoon.
“I’m seeking an apology in public if I have committed any mistake to the youth. I’m taking all the responsibilities of internet disruption and failure to prevent rumour. I’m also pledging to abide by any decision,” the state minister said.
Zunaid Ahmed further said they feel bad if the prime minister is blamed for the mistakes they committed.
He requested all not to misunderstand the prime minister.
Instead, he said, they were ready for any retributive action if the young generation misunderstands them for any negligence in their duties.
* More to follow …