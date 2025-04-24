EC will carry out reforms within its jurisdiction: CEC

The CEC said this while briefing newspersons after a meeting with newly appointed High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, Susan Ryle, at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon area on Thursday.

The CEC said the Australian High Commissioner wanted to know about the preparation of the EC for the 13th parliamentary elections and the EC informed her in detail about its preparations.

Nasir Uddin also said that Susan Ryle asked them about the reform initiatives and assured them of providing any kind of assistance they would require.