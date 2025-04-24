EC will carry out reforms within its jurisdiction: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the election commission itself will carry out the reforms that are immediately required and within the jurisdiction of the EC.
He further said that the National Consensus Commission will carry out the reforms that are involved with political issues.
The CEC said this while briefing newspersons after a meeting with newly appointed High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, Susan Ryle, at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon area on Thursday.
The CEC said the Australian High Commissioner wanted to know about the preparation of the EC for the 13th parliamentary elections and the EC informed her in detail about its preparations.
Nasir Uddin also said that Susan Ryle asked them about the reform initiatives and assured them of providing any kind of assistance they would require.
CEC Nasir Uddin also said that they informed the Australian High Commissioner about updating the voter list, advancements made in procurement and legal reforms and registration of political parties.
When the newspersons asked the CEC about the reform initiatives, he said they will carry out the reforms that are immediately needed, possible to complete before the elections and within the jurisdiction of the EC.
Stating that there are some reform issues related to politics and those are not in the hands of the election commission, the National Consensus Commission will carry out those.