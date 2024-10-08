Those who violated human rights in Bangladesh need to be held accountable: Miller

US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States wants to see human rights in Bangladesh protected, and those responsible for violations of the human rights of the Bangladeshi people over the past few months need to be held accountable.

Matthew Miller made this remark in response to a question at the regular press briefing of the US state department on Monday.

The journalist asked questions about security concerns centering Dura Puja, the largest festival of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The journalist said the Hindu community is preparing to celebrate their largest festival, Durga Puja. Meanwhile, neighboring country India has also sent a message to the Bangladesh government for ensuring peaceful religious events for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Does the US government place any communication with Bangladeshi authority to protect the lives of minorities?

“So of course we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh as often is true all around the world,” he replied.