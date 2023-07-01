Latifur Rahman’s third death anniversary today

Today, 1 July, marks the third death anniversary of Latifur Rahman, founding chairman of the Transcom Group, one of the leading business groups of the country. He breathed his last on this day in 2020 at his home in Chiora of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla.

Latifur Rahman earned renown at home and abroad for his ethical business practices. On 7 May 2012, Latifur Rahman was awarded the prestigious Oslo Business for Peace Award by the Norway-based Business for Peace Foundation, Oslo.

He was awarded with this honour as a socially responsible and fair business leader in the sector. He received several national and international recognitions as an honest and successful entrepreneur.