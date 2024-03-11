Another Bangladeshi youth shot dead in South Africa

Miscreants have shot dead another Bangladeshi youth in front of his shop at Durban in South Africa on Sunday night.

Deceased Iqbal Hossain, 42, is a resident of Kesharpar village in Kesharpar union of Senbag upazila in Noakhali.

The family members came to know from their relatives in Durban last night.

Iqbal Hossain's brother-in-law Md Biplob, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Iqbal migrated to South Africa seven years ago for work. He has a wife and two sons at home. His brother-in-law shut his shop at around 7:00pm. Afterwards, a group of miscreants carried out an attack on him. After shooting at his head, the miscreants fled. People nearby rescued him and rushed to the hospital where physicians pronounced his death.