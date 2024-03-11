Another Bangladeshi youth shot dead in South Africa
Miscreants have shot dead another Bangladeshi youth in front of his shop at Durban in South Africa on Sunday night.
Deceased Iqbal Hossain, 42, is a resident of Kesharpar village in Kesharpar union of Senbag upazila in Noakhali.
The family members came to know from their relatives in Durban last night.
Iqbal Hossain's brother-in-law Md Biplob, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Iqbal migrated to South Africa seven years ago for work. He has a wife and two sons at home. His brother-in-law shut his shop at around 7:00pm. Afterwards, a group of miscreants carried out an attack on him. After shooting at his head, the miscreants fled. People nearby rescued him and rushed to the hospital where physicians pronounced his death.
Biplob also said the miscreants stole the shop several months ago. At the time, goods worth huge amounts were looted. The victim's wife and two sons have fallen in trouble. Iqbal bought a ticket to return home on 15 March.
Senbagh upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Jisan Bin Mazed said he has heard that a resident of Kesharpar village has been killed by miscreants in South Africa.
Earlier 3 March, the miscreants killed a Bangladeshi couple in Johannesburg in South Africa. The victims are residents of Noakhali.