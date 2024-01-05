19 presiding officers removed after campaigning for AL candidate 

The authorities have relieved 19 presiding officers of their duties in Gazipur-1 constituency on allegations of campaigning for the ruling party candidate, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque. All the relieved presiding officers are teachers of different educational institutions.

Hossain Mohammad Hye, assistant returning officer and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kaliakair, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, without identifying the relieved presiding officers.