Each household bribes Tk 6,636 a year on average: TIB

In 2017, each household had to give a bribe of Tk 5,930 on average. By 2021, it has increased to Tk 6,636.

In the press conference the speakers said, during this period, more people living in rural areas have been victims of bribery. The lower-income people had to bear the burden of corruption comparatively more. As sectors like passport, BRTA, local government organisations haven’t been completely digitalised, the amount of corruption has increased.

TIB’s executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, “Overall, corruption at the service sector has increased. This picture of corruption in the service sector is alarming. The extent of just ‘petty corruption’ at the service sectors is huge. We can assume that in big purchases and big projects the extent of corruption would be much higher. The government knows how to root out corruption. But we don’t see them in use. We hope that the government organisations will take this report positively and take steps to reduce corruption.”