Which parties to join meeting with chief adviser today

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus will hold meetings with several political parties over the reforms in the government and the next parliamentary election.

The meetings are being held at the state guest house Jamuna from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday.

The first view exchange meeting with two factions of Khelafat Majlish started at around 3:00pm in the afternoon. Jatiya Party led by GM Quader got the invitation.

Besides, Bangladesh Islami Andolon, Liberal Democratic Party, Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote, Bangladesh Jasod, 12-Party Alliance and Gano Forum will hold meetings to exchange view with the chief adviser.

