Special tribunals for expatriates planned at divisional level: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman on Tuesday said the government plans to establish specialised tribunals at divisional headquarters to ensure speedy disposal of cases involving expatriates.

"Expatriates often face years of harassment over legal disputes involving property purchased with money sent from abroad or the recovery of money sent to family members in Bangladesh.

The proposed tribunals would deal exclusively with cases involving expatriates to reduce their suffering and ensure faster justice," the law minister said.