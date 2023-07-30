'Police had to take actions, there’s no issue of repression here'

During BNP's sit-in programs at Dhaka's entry points on Saturday, clashes, bus arson, and vandalism occurred in at least five locations. These incidents resulted in injuries to several police officers, and many BNP leaders and activists were also arrested.

Prothom Alo talked to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan about the clashes and violence. He was interviewed over the phone by Prothom Alo staff correspondent Ahmadul Hassan.