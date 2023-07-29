'No bar in political activities, causing public sufferings to be resisted'

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said several political parties including BNP have been organising various programmes for causing sufferings to the people.

He said, "I have been saying there is no obstacle to the programmes of political parties. But when they cause public sufferings, damage public properties and vandalise vehicles, police and security forces will resist them. They would carry out the responsibilities entrusted with them."

The home minister made these remarks while visiting police members at Razarbagh central hospital in the capital on Saturday. The police members were injured in clashes with BNP over the party's sit-in programme in the capital on Saturday.