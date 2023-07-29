20 police personnel injured in clashes with BNP, 90 arrested

As many as 20 police personnel including Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), have been injured in the clash with BNP.

Police clashed with BNP leaders-activists at several entrance points of the capital from morning till afternoon today, Saturday. As many as 90 BNP leaders-activists were arrested at the time.

Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP’s media and public relations division told Prothom Alo that BNP supporters aimed an attack on police’s armored personnel carrier (APC) at Matuail in the morning. Mehedi Hasan was injured in that attack while two more sub-inspectors (SI) were injured in Matuail.