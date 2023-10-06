I would shut everything if they talk much: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the individuals critical of her government and its handling of forex reserves and warned that she would shut everything down and observe the aftermath if they talk too much.

"If you talk too much, I would shut down everything. If I return to power after the election, I would do it (resume their operation) again. I want to see who dares to take over... the power," she told a press conference at Ganabhaban on Friday.

Referring to criticisms over the elections and dwindling forex reserves, Sheikh Hasina said, "After arranging everything, I have to hear so-called witty sentences about the election, voting, and the economy. But I do not want to hear them."