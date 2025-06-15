Mail processing centres lie dormant as costly equipment gathers dust

The last Awami League government had launched Mail Processing and Logistic Service Centres (MPC) in 14 districts across the country to modernise and expedite the postal system.

Despite an investment of around Tk 3.65 billion (Tk 365 crore), these centres remain largely underutilised. Within just three years of their inauguration, many of them have seen little to no activity, and a large portion of the equipment purchased for them remains unused.

Persons concerned say that not launching all services despite taking the initial initiative and purchasing equipment without assessing the demand is a waste of government funds. It appears the primary motive was to make profit through the procurement of equipment. Whether the equipment was necessary was never truly assessed, nor was its usage ensured.

The directorate of posts implemented the MPC project between July 2018 and June 2022, with a total cost of Tk 3.65 billion (Tk 365.49 crore). Of this, Tk 275 million (Tk 27.5 crore) was spent on infrastructure.

According to the directorate of posts, equipment worth Tk 2.89 billion (Tk 289 crore) was purchased for the MPCs. The centres were set up in Tejgaon of Dhaka, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Barishal, Dinajpur, Habiganj, Kushtia, and in Jashore.