Dak Bhaban: Tk 920m building has no roof, stairs for fire security 

There is a fourteen-storey building in the capital’s Agargaon area. It is surrounded by glass walls, but there is an iron structure on top, instead of a conventional concrete roof. Such a high-rise building requires emergency stairs for evacuation in case of fire incidents, but the building has no such facility.

The offices of the directorate of posts and some other projects are located in the building. At least seven hundred officials and employees regularly work in this tower. Individuals concerned said the fire safety system in the building is extremely risky, and a fire incident may lead to loss of a significant number of lives.

The red structure, which is familiar as Dak Bhaban, has been erected on a quarter of an acre of land at a cost of Tk 920 million. It, designed in the shape of a post box, was inaugurated in 2021.