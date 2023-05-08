High Court turns down Jahangir's writ to get back his candidacy

The High Court (HC) on Monday turned down the writ of former mayor Jahangir Alam, challenging the legality of the cancellation of his mayoral candidature in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election as an independent candidate.
A HC bench, comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Mohammad Mahbubul Islam, passed the order following a hearing where lawyers Fida M Kamal, MK Rahman and Naquib Saiful Islam represented Jahangir Alam, while attorney general A M Amin Uddin was state prosecutor.
Earlier on 4 May, the appeal of Jahangir Alam against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the mayoral post was turned down in a hearing held at the office of Dhaka divisional commissioner. Then he decided to move to HC to challenge the rejection by the returning officer of GCC election, Faridul Islam.
However, the candidature of his mother Zayeda Khatun has been announced valid. Jahangir Alam had sought nomination from the ruling party for being a mayoral candidate in the Gazipur city polls. But the party gave the nomination to city Awami League president Azmat Ullah Khan.