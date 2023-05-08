High Court turns down Jahangir's writ to get back his candidacy

The High Court (HC) on Monday turned down the writ of former mayor Jahangir Alam, challenging the legality of the cancellation of his mayoral candidature in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election as an independent candidate.

A HC bench, comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Mohammad Mahbubul Islam, passed the order following a hearing where lawyers Fida M Kamal, MK Rahman and Naquib Saiful Islam represented Jahangir Alam, while attorney general A M Amin Uddin was state prosecutor.