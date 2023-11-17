PM Hasina for global unity to stop ongoing conflicts

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said trust deficit among nations and lack of respect for international laws have led to the ongoing war in Europe and carnage in Palestine, calling upon the global leaders to be united to put an end to the conflicts.

"These conflicts call for an urgent need to create genuine trust and mutual respect among the warring nations and involved international actors," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the two-day 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, which was held on virtual platform hosted by India with participation of 125 countries, from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Friday.

She said the theme of today's summit, "Together for Everyone's Growth with Everyone's Trust" is most timely as it flags the pressing issue our world faces today, namely, "trust deficit".

Sheikh Hasina continued: "As it is, our world is plagued with unbearable poverty, undesirable inequality, intolerable terrorism, and the catastrophic threat of climate change."