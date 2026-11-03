Investigation yet to progress after 10 and a half months, all arrested suspects out on bail

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) could not complete the investigation into the attack, vandalism, looting and arson at the Prothom Alo office, even after 10 and a half months.

The identities of those who planned and coordinated the attack remain unconfirmed, and the charge sheet has yet to be submitted. This is despite Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed directing investigators in February to complete the investigation and submit the charge sheet within two months.

Thirty nine people were arrested in the case at different times, all of them have since been released on bail. The officer supervising the investigation said he sees little possibility of identifying any new suspects.

Investigation officials concerned said police arrested 25 people in the first eight days following the attack, vandalism and arson at the Prothom Alo building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, around midnight on 18 December last year. Another 14 people were arrested later. No further arrests have been made since one person was shown arrested in the case last July.