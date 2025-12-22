Prothom Alo, Daily Star attacked: Identify the attackers at once

The sequence of events last Thursday will remain etched as a dark chapter in the history of Bangladesh’s media. The country’s leading dailies, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, became targets of deliberate and organised terrorist attacks.

At Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, assailants carried out vandalism and looting before eventually setting the premises on fire. At the same time, the office of the country’s leading English-language daily, The Daily Star, located on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, was also vandalised and looted, and then burned down.

On the same night, Prothom Alo offices in Kushtia, Khulna and Sylhet were vandalised, while attempts were made to attack its offices in Chattogram, Bogura and Barishal. Not only media outlets, but cultural organisations such as Chhayanaut and Udichi also came under terrorist attack.