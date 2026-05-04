Editorial
Attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star: Govt’s political will vital for proper investigation
The investigation must go beyond identifying those who directly participated in or incited the violence and also determine who planned and financed the attack, as well as whether it had any political backing.
We consider it deeply concerning that even four months after the attack, vandalisation, looting and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, the planners or coordinators behind the incident have yet to be identified.
After the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government assumed responsibilities, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced that the investigation would be completed and a charge sheet submitted within two months. That deadline expired on 28 April. The Detective Branch (DB) of police, which is investigating the case, has said it has identified many of those directly involved in the attack as well as instigators. However, those operating behind the scenes remain unidentified.
On 18 December 2025, a group of extremists carried out coordinated attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut and Udichi Shilpigoshthi, exploiting the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Inquilab Moncho. The organised hate campaign and incitement surrounding the incident on social media, both before and after the attack, make it evident that the violence was planned and coordinated. The apparent inaction of the interim government, police and other law enforcement agencies in preventing the attacks also raises serious questions.
Therefore, it is essential that the investigation go beyond identifying those who directly participated or incited violence, and determine who planned the attack, who financed it, and whether there was any political backing.
During the interim government’s roughly eighteen-month tenure, certain groups in society appeared to grow excessively emboldened. Weak enforcement of the rule of law and shortcomings in delivering on commitments contributed to the rise of mob violence. As a result, extremist groups and activists affiliated with some student organisations seemed to believe they could act with impunity.
We believe the attacks on media institutions such as Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as cultural organisations like Chhayanaut and Udichi, represent a culmination of the interim government’s inaction—and in some cases, tacit tolerance—towards mob violence.
The attackers’ objective was clear: to silence voices and obstruct Bangladesh’s democratic progression by targeting democratic and cultural institutions. Although several individuals were arrested due to strong domestic and international reactions following the unprecedented attack of 18 December, the investigation during the tenure of the interim government failed to proceed effectively.
Recent two-part reports published in Prothom Alo suggest that investigators suspect the publicly visible instigators on social media were backed by multiple vested interest groups, extremist forces, as well as financiers and propaganda facilitators. This underscores the need for a thorough, evidence-based and coordinated investigation.
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik has suggested that political reasons may have hindered proper investigation during the interim government’s tenure. He warned that failure to take action against those behind the attack could pose risks to the incumbent government as well.
We also believe that, in the interest of the current government, democracy and a free press, all those involved—planners, coordinators, instigators, financiers and perpetrators—must be brought to justice. It is equally important to investigate why, despite requests for protection, adequate security was not ensured by law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities at the time.
Given the sensitivity and importance of this case, we believe that a proper investigation will require clear political will from the government and firm direction at the policymaking level.