Attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star: Govt’s political will vital for proper investigation

We consider it deeply concerning that even four months after the attack, vandalisation, looting and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, the planners or coordinators behind the incident have yet to be identified.

After the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government assumed responsibilities, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced that the investigation would be completed and a charge sheet submitted within two months. That deadline expired on 28 April. The Detective Branch (DB) of police, which is investigating the case, has said it has identified many of those directly involved in the attack as well as instigators. However, those operating behind the scenes remain unidentified.