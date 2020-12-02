Keraniganj AL leader murder: 7 get death sentence

A Dhaka court on Wednesday convicted seven people and sentenced them to death for killing Keraniganj Awami League leader Atik Ullah in 2013, reports UNB.
The convicts are-Gulzar Hossain, Ashique, Shihab Ahmed alias Shibu, Ahsanul Kabir Emon, Tajul Islam Tanu, Jahangir Khan alias Jahangir and Rafiqul Islam alias Amin alias Tunda Amin.
Judge of Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-1 Abu Zafor Mohammad Kamruzzaman handed down the verdict in absence of the convicts.
The court also sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment and fined Tk 50,000 each, in default, to suffer one year more rigorous imprisonment.
Besides, the court acquitted an accused of the case as the allegation brought against her could not be proved.
According to the prosecution, Atik Ullah, a former chairman of Konda Union in Keraniganj, had gone missing on 10 December, 2013.
Later, the charred body of Atik Ullah, also a freedom fighter, was found at the morgue of a hospital at Doleswar in South Keraniganj area the following day.
The convicts in collusion with each other killed the Awami League leader and then set fire to the body.
Saidur Rahman Faruk Chowdhury, son of the victim, recognised the body of his father.
A case was filed with Keraniganj model police station. On 31 January, 2015, police submitted chargesheet against eight people.
On 2 July, 2015, a court framed charges against them.