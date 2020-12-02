Keraniganj AL leader murder: 7 get death sentence

Besides, the court acquitted an accused of the case as the allegation brought against her could not be proved.



According to the prosecution, Atik Ullah, a former chairman of Konda Union in Keraniganj, had gone missing on 10 December, 2013.



Later, the charred body of Atik Ullah, also a freedom fighter, was found at the morgue of a hospital at Doleswar in South Keraniganj area the following day.



The convicts in collusion with each other killed the Awami League leader and then set fire to the body.





