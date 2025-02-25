Questions arise over China visit of Zonaed and Rafe

Questions have emerged within the Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) over the visit of its two leaders – Ali Ahsan Zonaed and Rafe Salman Rifat – to China.

They went to China on Monday, as part of a 22-member delegation comprising leaders from eight political parties, including the BNP, at the invitation of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

In an emergency press release at midnight on Monday, the JNC clarified that it has no information about the visit and has not received any formal invitation from the Chinese ruling party. It further noted that nobody is representing the JNC in the delegation.