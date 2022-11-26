PM Hasina officially announces completion of south side

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday joined an event marking an end to the general work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel’s south tube, which goes under the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram.

She also officially announced completion of the tunnel’s south side.

The PM joined the event, organised by the Bridges Division, virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Construction work of the Karnaphuli Tunnel’s southern end has been completed entirely, while 99 per cent work of the tunnel’s northern end has been finished.

This is the first under-river tunnel in South Asia, which is expected to contribute 0.166 percent in the national economy growth with boosting employment, tourism, and industrialisation. Karnaphuli Tunnel is expected to greatly improve the traffic situation in Chattogram.

According to project sources, two 5.35km approach roads are being constructed on the eastern and western sides of the tunnel. The length of the tunnel is 3.32km, and it is being constructed at a depth of 18 to 31 metres under the Karnaphuli river.