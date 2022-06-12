Khaleda Zia, Dr Yunus, WB chief to get invitation at Padma Bridge inauguration: Quader

"It is the dream bridge of Sheikh Hasina. The Padma Bridge is the golden outcome of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bold courage, which proved our ability and capacity," he added.

Quader said that lending agencies officials humiliated Bangabandhu's family members on fabricated and false allegations of corruption before beginning of the construction works.

"When World Bank stood away from constructing Padma Bridge, Sheikh Hasina told the Jatiya Sangsad that it will be built with our own finance. She was determined and shared her views saying could we not build a bridge with our own fund! We can," he said.

Quader said that a Canadian court ruled out and gave verdict that there was no corruption related to construction of the Padma Bridge.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's worthy daughter has built the bridge and showed the world that Bangabandhu's Bangladesh does not commit corruption," the minister said.