Kishore remained mentally strong despite torture

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, released on bail, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital city, Kishore's brother said, before being officially arrested, he had been taken to an unknown place and tortured.

Kishore said though he had fallen ill, he did not lose his mental strength. However, his family is concerned about the injury done to his ear.

Kishore’s brother Ahsan Kabir, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, said that Kishore was being treated at a hospital in the city and was undergoing various medical tests as advised by the physicians. One of his ears was considerably damaged due to the torture and he was facing other physical problems too. He was also suffering from uncontrolled diabetes.

On 5 May last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 had filed a case with the Ramna police station under the Digital Security Act, against 11 persons including cartoonist Kishore, writer and businessman Mushtaq Ahmed, Rashtrochinta member Didarul Islam Bhuiyan and former director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Minhaz Mannan.

Didarul and Minhaz had been granted bail and released. Mushtaq died in jail on 25 February. Then Kishore was granted bail by the High Court and was released from the Kashimpur jail on Thursday. He was then admitted to a private hospital.