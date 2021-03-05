Kishore kept in unknown place for 69 hrs, beaten, quizzed about cartoons

It was 2 May 2020. Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore's sleep was broken by the doorbell around 5:30pm. Upon opening the door, an unknown person asked him, "Why aren't you opening the door? Change your ‘lungi’ and were pants and a shirt. You have to come with us.” Cartoonist Kishore jokingly asked the person, “Who are you? Are you taking me for a shoot (filming)?”

Kishore does not know as yet who were these people who picked him up from his house in Kakrail, Dhaka. When these people handed him over to the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 5 May, the cartoonist learned that he has been made accused in a lawsuit filed under the Digital Security Act. He is now under arrest. According to the case statement, a team of RAB-3 arrested Kishore from his Kakrail residence at 2:30pm on 5 May. He does not know where he was kept for 69 hours. He alleged that he was tortured physically several times.