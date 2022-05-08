Kishoreganj haor farmers not getting fair price for paddy

This time, the unfair price of paddy has turned the haor farmers unhappy. They are now lamenting and passing days thinking about how they will repay their loans from local lenders.
Boro farmers of haor areas have expressed agitation about the unfair paddy price. Visiting the Chamraghat rice market, the UNB correspondent found farmers from haor areas bringing paddy by boat. Rice mill owners buy paddy directly from farmers at this spot.
Farmers said they have been counting huge losses as they are not getting a fair price this year. Mill owners are buying maximum paddy at a low price produced in the haor areas.
The production cost per maund of coarse paddy, including the labour cost, is nearly Tk 900 while its selling price is only Tk 650 to Tk 750, while plain paddy is being sold at Tk 750 to Tk 850 against the production cost of nearly Tk 1000.
Karim Mia, a farmer of Dhanpur of Itna upazila, said he has expended more than Tk 1,000 to grow one maund of paddy. But he did not get a fair price in the local market which has forced him to sell paddies at lower prices counting huge losses.
Ujjal Saha, agriculture officer of Itna upazila said, “Most of the farmers of the haor areas are extremely poor. They have to sell paddy within Baishakh (first months of Bangla month) to pay the loans.”