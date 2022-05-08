Kishoreganj haor farmers not getting fair price for paddy

The paddy farmers of haor upazilas Austagram, Itna, Mithamoin, and Nikli of Kishoreganj district are not getting a fair price of paddy in Chamraghat, Bhairab, and Ashuganj wholesale markets in this Boro paddy harvesting season.

As a result, paddy farmers have been counting Tk 150-250 loss per maund of paddy which may push them into financial trouble.

Haor farmers have already faced two flash floods triggered by incessant downpours and onrush of water from upstream areas in India’s eastern zone. Farmers in the haor areas continue to harvest half-ripe paddy fearing more flash floods instructed by the administration, local lawmakers, and the Department of Agricultural Extension to cut further loss.

As farmers are harvesting half-ripe paddy, they did not get full yield. This is a huge loss for them. Moreover, there has been a huge crisis of labourers for which farmers are counting extra losses.