Digitalisation: Billions spent yet Bangladesh lags behind in indices

The immediate past government, led by the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), spent billions of taka over 15 and a half years in the name of building a digital Bangladesh.

Despite the huge investments, the country lags behind in different indices, including digital services, use of technology in reducing corruption, human resource development, skill development, and ICT service exports.

The ICT division undertook 53 projects and 34 programmes at a cost of Tk 250 billion between 2009 and 2024, with 22 projects still underway. Besides, various ministries and departments took on projects regarding digitalisation. The posts and telecommunications division alone undertook such projects worth Tk 400 billion.

According to sector insiders, there are a significant number of projects that yielded little benefit. Different infrastructures were built with ‘unrealistic’ promises, while domestic and foreign investments fell far short of expectations. A huge sum of money was spent on training programmes, to get a little in return.