BDR carnage entirely done by BDR men, no ifs or buts: Army chief 

The chief of army staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has urged all to refrain from disrupting the trial of the Pilkhana killings, emphasising that the incident was committed entirely by members of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR).

The army chief made the statement while addressing a commemoration ceremony at Helmet Hall of the RAOWA Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. He paid tribute to the 57 army officers killed in the 2009 carnage, along with several of their family members.