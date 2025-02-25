BDR carnage entirely done by BDR men, no ifs or buts: Army chief
The chief of army staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has urged all to refrain from disrupting the trial of the Pilkhana killings, emphasising that the incident was committed entirely by members of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR).
The army chief made the statement while addressing a commemoration ceremony at Helmet Hall of the RAOWA Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. He paid tribute to the 57 army officers killed in the 2009 carnage, along with several of their family members.
“Today is a painful day. On 25 February, 2009, we lost 57 brave army officers and some of their family members. I was looking at these pictures while travelling here. You have watched these in pictures, but I have witnessed all these in person. I am a witness of all these brutality,” he said.
He clarified that no army personnel were involved in the killings. “Always, we have to keep in mind that no army personnel carried out this brutality. It was entirely carried out by the then BDR members. Full stop. There are no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ here.”
The army chief warned that questioning the established trial process, which has been ongoing for 16-17 years, could undermine justice. “If you drag in ifs and buts, the trial process that continues for 16 years and the convicted who have been in jail for 17 years will be disrupted. We have to keep it in mind very clearly. Do not spoil the trial. Those who have been sentenced are bound to face it.”
Regarding suspected external involvement, General Waker-Uz-Zaman noted that the authorities have formed a commission to find out if any political leadership or foreign forces were involved in the carnage. “The commission chairman is present here. He will find out and inform you.”
He also warned against misinterpretations and attempts to deviate the narrative. “The bottom line is that our fallen soldiers lost their lives in the firing of the BDR men. Some of us have different views and are trying to channel it towards a different direction. It will not be beneficial for us.”