Justice must be ensured for all victims

While it may not be possible for the highest levels of government to intervene directly in every case, it is essential that, at the very least, updates are tracked and protective measures are put in place for all victims. Justice must be ensured for every victim and their family by properly following the due process of law.

It is also necessary to observe whether the manner in which the investigation and trial were conducted in the Pallabi child rape and murder case might influence judicial institutions.

In this case, we have seen that the investigation and trial were expedited with public sentiment in mind. If the defence is not given adequate opportunity to present its case, it could become a cause for concern in the subsequent stages of the judicial process.

There are certain legal processes that must be properly adhered to in the interest of justice. If an investigation and trial are rushed due to social pressure, and if those involved in the investigation and trial do not have the opportunity to work independently, it may impact the verdict.