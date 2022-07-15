RCBC’s defamation suit against Bangladesh Bank dismissed

A Philippines court has dismissed the defamation suit the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) filed against Bangladesh’s central bank on 6 March 2019 in connection with the reserve heist at Bangladesh Bank.

The Philippines court dismissed the lawsuit on 30 June.

RCBC filed the defamation suit following Bangladesh Bank’s case against the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation and 19 other individuals and companies at a court of the US in 2019.