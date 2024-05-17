UK signs deal for quick deportation of illegal Bangladeshis

Michael Tomlinson, the UK minister for countering illegal migration, said, “Speeding up removals is a vital part of our plan to stop people coming or staying here illegally. Bangladesh is a valued partner and it is fantastic that we are bolstering our ties with them on this and a range of other issues.”

He further said, “We have already seen clear evidence that these agreements have a significant impact on illegal migration. Global issues require global solutions and I look forward to working with Bangladesh and other partners to create a fairer system for all.”

The joint working group also committed to continue to facilitate legal migration through existing visa routes, tackle illegal migration with enhanced cooperation on visa abuse, strengthening data sharing and building capacity.