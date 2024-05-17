UK signs deal for quick deportation of illegal Bangladeshis
The United Kingdom has reached a landmark agreement with Bangladesh to expedite the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
The deal was finalised in a meeting of the joint working group on home affairs at London this week.
The agreement will streamline the returns process by removing a mandatory interview for cases where there is good supporting evidence for removal. Failed asylum seekers, foreign national offenders and individuals who have overstayed their visas will all be returned sooner as a result.
A total of 26,000 people who had no right to be in the UK were returned to their home countries last year, which is 74 per cent higher than in 2022.
Nearly 11,000 Bangladeshis applied for permanent residency in the UK last year, after reaching there on student, travel, and work visas. A large majority – 95 per cent – of the applications were rejected by the UK immigration authorities.
Michael Tomlinson, the UK minister for countering illegal migration, said, “Speeding up removals is a vital part of our plan to stop people coming or staying here illegally. Bangladesh is a valued partner and it is fantastic that we are bolstering our ties with them on this and a range of other issues.”
He further said, “We have already seen clear evidence that these agreements have a significant impact on illegal migration. Global issues require global solutions and I look forward to working with Bangladesh and other partners to create a fairer system for all.”
The joint working group also committed to continue to facilitate legal migration through existing visa routes, tackle illegal migration with enhanced cooperation on visa abuse, strengthening data sharing and building capacity.
Besides, the group committed to develop each other’s understanding of their respective approaches to tackling serious organised crime.
A nationwide increase in home office activity to tackle illegal migration saw enforcement visits rise by 68 per cent last year and arrests more than double.