PM Hasina seeks more Chinese cooperation to smoothen Bangladesh’s development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday sought more Chinese cooperation to expedite Bangladesh’s development journey as she called China as one of the largest development and strategic partners of her country.

“China can cooperate further than the past to smoothen our development journey,” she said as Chinese Communist Party’s Vice-Minister of the International Department of the central committee Sun Haiyan called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.

PM’s speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsperson after the meeting.