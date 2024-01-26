Diplomacy
PM Hasina seeks more Chinese cooperation to smoothen Bangladesh’s development
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday sought more Chinese cooperation to expedite Bangladesh’s development journey as she called China as one of the largest development and strategic partners of her country.
“China can cooperate further than the past to smoothen our development journey,” she said as Chinese Communist Party’s Vice-Minister of the International Department of the central committee Sun Haiyan called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.
PM’s speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsperson after the meeting.
During the courtesy meeting, Sun Haiyan conveyed her country’s President Xi Jinping’s greeting to Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.
Xi Jinping was confident on the re-election of the prime minister due to her struggle for changing the fate of Bangladesh people and the love and affection for her countrymen, she said.
"Xi was confident on Sheikh Hasina's re-election as prime minister as she was committed to changing the fate of the people and her patriotism towards the country and its people," Sun Haiyan said.
The Chinese vice minister also congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister on behalf of the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Sun Haiyan, as well, greeted Bangladesh prime minister’s only daughter Saima Wazed on her election as the Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“Saima Wazed will play a great role in containing autism globally,” she hoped.
She also expressed her optimism that the activities of the Bangladesh prime minister will continue for socio-economic development of Bangladesh and quicken transformation of her country into a prosperous and developed one.
To this end, the Chinese vice minister referred to her several visits to Bangladesh since 1991.
“I have witnessed a tremendous and unbelievable development of Bangladesh and efforts to upgrade the living standard of the Bangladesh people (during the period),” she said.
In reply, the prime minister said the massive development has taken place as she successfully infused confidence into countrymen that “we can do.”
The prime minister also focused on the continuation of her government for a longer period, saying the consistency of her government helped implement plans to develop Bangladesh socio-economically.
She suggested Sun Haiyan to visit the rural areas to see the “real change” of Bangladesh.
The Chinese vice minister also stressed the need for enhancing collaboration between China and Bangladesh.
During the meeting, the Bangladesh prime minister said her government has been working to accomplish the unfinished tasks of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this is the time to change the lot of the countrymen by giving them an improved and better life.
She also sought Chinese cooperation to this end.
The Chinese vice minister also put importance on strengthening relations between Communist Party of China and Bangladesh Awami League by enhancing the increasing programmes.
Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.