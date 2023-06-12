Forced to earn a living from childhood

Following the death of her husband, a woman had sent her only child to work in a carpentry shop. But the child named Md Shafayet Islam didn’t like his job.

At the age of 11, he left home in Louhajang upazila of Munshiganj and came to capital’s Sadarghat towards the start of 2020. Now he sells cheap packaged food for children on Barishal-bound launches.

Once his father died and his mother got remarried, there was no place for Md Rony in the family anymore. In Rony’s words, he was beaten and driven out of the house when he was just six or seven years old.

He then took the train from Natore to the capital. Now he sleeps on a van-rickshaw parked in front of a shop named ‘Four Star Traders’ at Karwan Bazar and collects discarded plastic bottles to sell.