Street children rehabilitation programme rife with corruption

There were 71 children ready to have their lunch. It was a simple meal of a chicken and potato curry and lentils. But on many of the plates, it was mostly potato with a few chicken feet, the parts of chicken normally thrown away. One of the children muttered quietly, “We are served this food.”

These are children living at the state-run street children rehabilitation centre in Kamlapur of the capital. This was the scene at the centre during a visit there on 23 February.

There is another rehabilitation centre for street children in Karwan Bazar of the capital. The meals at both centres are more or less the same.

These two shelters have been operating under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs since 2016. The authorities here cook the food themselves and serve this to the children, but the end of the month they submit bills in the name of two local restaurants. However these restaurants were not found to even exist at the addresses provided. The owners of the actual restaurants said they knew nothing about these bills.