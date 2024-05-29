Upazila Parishad elections
Vote casting rate could be around 35pc: CEC
Voting in the third phase of Upazila Parishad Elections on Wednesday was satisfactory, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.
The rate of vote casting could be more or less 35 per cent, the CEC stated.
He, however, said that it would take some time to get the actual information.
Kazi Habibul Awal was talking to the media after the completion of polling in the third phase of the ongoing Upazila Parishad Elections Wednesday.
The CEC said a very few unwarranted incidents took place during the voting. Thirty people were detained while attempting ballot rigging and other irregularities. Two of them were imprisoned.
He further said that an assistant presiding officer was arrested while another one died falling sick. Besides, six persons sustained injuries as they locked into chase and counter-chase.
Some United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) members tried to create chaos at a polling centre in Naniarchar in Bandarban but the law enforcement prevented them.
The voter turnout in the first and second phases of the Upazila Parishad elections were 36 per cent and 37.57 per cent respectively.