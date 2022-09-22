Don’t have to crumble for cancer, there’s remedy, organisations

Shahriar Hasan did not crumble down. At the age of 25, he was diagnosed with a distinct sort of blood cancer in 2001. He is doing well now, taking regular medicine and abiding by physician’s advice. In fact, he has formed an organisation to support other cancer patients as well.

Epidemiologists say, there are more than 30 types of cancer out there. One of those is the blood cancer or leukemia, which also has different kinds of its own. One of these is named chronic myeloid leukemia, better known as CML to oncologists. Shahriar Hasan is a CML patient.

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia. It's a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood