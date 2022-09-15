Toll rates fixed for Kalna bridge

“Although the construction of the bridge was completed on 30 August, the prime minister is yet to set a date for its inauguration. Preparations for the inauguration ceremony will be taken once the PM's office apprises us of the date,” said Ashrafuzzaman, project manager of the Kalna Bridge project.
On 7 September, Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that Kalna Bridge would be inaugurated sometime in October after getting a nod from the PM.
The bridge has been built under the 'Cross Border Road Network Improvement' project of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD). Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has funded the project.
“Kalna is the country’s first six-lane bridge. It’s been designed after the Nelson Arch. The length and width of the bridge are 690 metres and 27.1 meters, respectively. A total of Tk 9.6 billion has been spent for the construction of the bridge,” added Ashrafuzzaman.
The bridge has been built on the Asian Highway, which means that it will play a vital role in connecting Sylhet’s Tamabil land port with Benapole land port via Dhaka, Faridpur, Narail and Jashore.