Toll rates fixed for Kalna bridge

Bangladesh bridges authorities have rolled out toll rates for the bridge -- a private car travelling on it will have to pay Tk 55 as fee. A biker, on the other hand, will have to pay Tk 10 for a one-way journey, while Tk 5 has been fixed as toll for rickshaws and cycles, reports UNB.

Similarly, Tk 565 has been fixed as toll fee for big trailers, Tk 450 for three-axle trucks, Tk 225 for two-axle trucks, Tk 170 for small trucks, Tk 135 for power tillers and tractors.

Buses will have to pay Tk 205 for a one-way journey. A microbus, a pickup van and an SUV will be charged Tk 90 as toll. Similarly, Tk 25 has been fixed as toll for three-wheelers of all make.