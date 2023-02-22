UN experts urge govt to end judicial harassment of journalists

UN experts Wednesday urged the country’s government to drop the charges against investigative journalist Rozina Islam and end the practice of protracted prosecution of journalists and human rights defenders, said a press release.

"We are seriously concerned that the criminal charges and the prolongation of the investigation against Rozina Islam appear to be in direct retaliation for her investigative reporting," said the experts.

In 2021 Rozina Islam, a journalist employed by Bangladesh's largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, reported on alleged corruption and mismanagement in the health sector and irregularities in the procurement of emergency medical supplies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.