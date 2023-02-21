Calls made to reconsider cancellation of Dainik Dinkal’s declaration

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) has asked the authorities to reconsider the decision of cancellation of declaration of The Dainik Dinkal.

The demand was made at a statement signed by DRU president Morsalin Nomani and general secretary Mainul Hasan.

Dhaka deputy commissioner office cancelled the declaration of the daily on 26 December last year. The paper later filed an appeal to the press council, seeking a stay on the cancellation order. The paper’s publication was halted after Press Council on Friday upheld the order of the district administration.

The Daily Dinkal is a mouthpiece of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).