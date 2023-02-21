Calls made to reconsider cancellation of Dainik Dinkal’s declaration

The DRU in its statement on Monday said many journalists including eight members of the organization works with the daily. Due to the cancellation of declaration, as many as 1,500 journalists, officials and employees working with the daily around the country including Dhaka would become unemployed. The government and officials involved will have to consider how those employed with the newspaper would run their families.
DRU hoped government and the newspaper authorities would able to resume the publication the daily upon dialogue.
Meanwhile, Gano Adhikar Parishad has expressed deep resentment over the government’s decision. The organisation’s convener Reza Kibria and member secretary Nurul Haque at a statement protested the move to annul the declaration of Dainik Dinkal.
The two leaders said by stopping publication of the newspaper, the government has once again proved its stance against free press and independent journalism.
They asked the government to back away from the decision immediately.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday condemned the cancellation of the declaration and said the decision was taken out of political vengeance.