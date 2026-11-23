Rooppur: Supply resumes, nuclear power connected to grid for second time
For the second time in the country’s history, nuclear power has been connected to the national grid. This means the process of experimentally supplying electricity from the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid has resumed.
However, the power plant is not yet going into commercial production. Electricity is being supplied to the grid primarily for testing purposes.
Mohammad Kabir Hossain, project director of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, told Prothom Alo that experimental electricity supply from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid began for the second time today, Monday, at 10:20 am.
This time, electricity will be supplied experimentally for 10 to 24 hours. At this stage, 300–350 megawatts of electricity will be supplied.
Earlier, electricity supply from Rooppur to the national grid began at 3:16 pm last Tuesday, at 350 megawatts. It was later reduced to 300 megawatts. After supplying electricity continuously for 8 hours and 34 minutes, supply from the plant was stopped.
During the experimental electricity supply, important technical tests will be conducted to assess the performance and stability of the power plant’s turbine, generator and integrated operating system in coordination with the grid. The power plant will later be disconnected from the national grid for various technical tests. Some tests were also conducted during the previous phase.
Sources at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant said the experimental phase of gradually increasing electricity generation capacity, following the guidelines and standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), began last Tuesday.
After electricity supply began in accordance with design and regulatory requirements, the performance of several equipment and automated control systems, including the nuclear reactor vessel, turbine and generator, will be tested.
For these tests, the first unit will be temporarily shut down at different times, and electricity generation and supply will be reduced or increased. However, consumers will be able to use the electricity supplied to the grid throughout this period.
Sources at the nuclear power plant said it would not be possible to ensure uninterrupted and stable electricity supply to the national grid during the experimental phase.
The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the grid operating company, will take necessary measures to maintain grid balance in line with temporary shutdowns of the first unit of the Rooppur plant and fluctuations in electricity supply. Officials of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) will also monitor the supply situation.
To gradually raise generation capacity to 100 per cent, the necessary licences and approvals must be obtained from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA). Therefore, Rooppur authorities will submit the report on the results of the tests to BAERA. After its approval, the process of increasing capacity will begin.
Experimental supply to the grid will continue alongside this process. It may take several months to gradually raise electricity generation capacity to 100 per cent. Under the agreement with the Russian contractor, commercial electricity supply from the first unit at full capacity will begin permanently after completing 10 months of trial operation.
Power plant officials say experimental production may continue for several months after it begins. However, with electricity reaching the grid, Bangladesh has become the world’s 33rd country to generate nuclear power. Formal recognition will come, however, after testing is completed and full-scale supply begins.
Earlier, in October 2023, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was recognised as a nuclear facility after nuclear fuel arrived at the project site. Bangladesh was included in the list of countries possessing nuclear energy immediately after receiving the fuel.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the largest single project in the country’s history. The project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission under the Ministry of Science and Technology.
The operational activities are being carried out by a government-owned company called Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), under the commission. Russian contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two 1,200-megawatt units at Rooppur.
The Rooppur project was scheduled to run until December 2025. Its duration has been extended twice, until June 2028. According to the contract with the contractor, there is no scope to increase the project cost despite the extension.
However, the rise in the dollar exchange rate has increased the project cost by Tk 260 billion. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will cost Tk 1.38 trillion.