For the second time in the country’s history, nuclear power has been connected to the national grid. This means the process of experimentally supplying electricity from the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid has resumed.

However, the power plant is not yet going into commercial production. Electricity is being supplied to the grid primarily for testing purposes.

Mohammad Kabir Hossain, project director of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, told Prothom Alo that experimental electricity supply from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid began for the second time today, Monday, at 10:20 am.

This time, electricity will be supplied experimentally for 10 to 24 hours. At this stage, 300–350 megawatts of electricity will be supplied.