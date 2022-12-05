We don't expect US to impose more sanctions: Shahriar Alam

The state minister said it is very unfortunate that the opposition party BNP is spending too much money on lobbyists to see more US sanctions against Bangladesh.
He said the 10 December-rally is a part of the BNP’s plans against the country. They are putting in efforts against the country.
On 27 September, the BNP announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities, which will end with a rally in Dhaka on 10 December.
Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December – the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"The BNP is conspiring against the country by calling for a rally in Dhaka on the International Human Rights Day," Shahriar said.
"On the advice of foreign lobbyists, the BNP has called for the rally on 10 December. However, their attempt to bring in new sanctions against Bangladesh will not work," he added.
The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be celebrated on 10 December, 2023.
Ahead of the milestone, starting on this year's Human Rights Day on December 10, the UN will launch a year-long campaign to showcase the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by focusing on its legacy, relevance and activism.