We don't expect US to impose more sanctions: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh does not expect the US to impose more sanctions considering the growing engagements between the two countries, Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs, said on Monday, reports UNB.

"We continuously remain engaged. We have enhanced our engagements and shared relevant information. We don't expect that the US administration will impose new sanctions," he told the media at his office in Dhaka.

In December 2021, the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven former and current officials of the agency, including recently retired inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. He was also a former director general of the paramilitary force.