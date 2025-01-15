Former NBR member Matiur Rahman, wife arrested

Former National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiur Rahman and his first wife, Laila Kaniz, a former upazila chairman, have been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB).

The arrest, confirmed by DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Talebur Rahman, occurred in Bashundhara, Dhaka, on Wednesday morning.

The couple faces multiple cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for acquiring illegal wealth and concealing asset information.

On 6 January, the ACC lodged separate cases against Matiur Rahman, Laila Kaniz, their son Taufiqur Rahman, and daughter Farzana Rahman.

Earlier, on 15 December, the ACC had also filed cases against Matiur and his second wife, Shammi Akhtar Shibli.