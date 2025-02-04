5m voters being added to updated list: EC secretary
The election commission (EC) collected information of a total of 4,970,388 people during the least updating programmes and these people will be enlisted as new voters after registration process completes.
On the other hand, the EC collected information of 1.52 million dead voters and they will be omitted from the updated voter lists.
EC Secretariat senior secretary Akhter Ahmed told this to journalists at a press briefing on voter list update at the EC office in Dhaka on Tuesday. The EC ran a door to door voter list updating programme from 20 January to 3 February.
He said this is not a final list and the number might increase.
Akhter Ahmed said they targeted to register 6.1 million of new voters this year and the number of voters increased by 3.09 per cent.
The number of deceased voters, however, is less that the figure recorded during the last door to door voter list updating programme three year ago, he added.
Akhter Ahmed said voter registration will continue until 17 April and anyone eligible to become a voter can register by this time. Besides, anyone eligible for voting can register online round the year, he added.