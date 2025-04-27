India-Pakistan conflict
Don’t want to do anything being proactive: Foreign Adviser
Bangladesh wants the tension between India and Pakistan to deescalate, whether it takes a mediator or through bilateral discussion or any other means, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said on Sunday.
But he warned against taking any negotiation initiative by Bangladesh.
“We should not try to take any role for mediation right now. We don’t want to do anything proactively,” he said, in response to a question of a newsperson at the foreign ministry today.
“Our position is very clear. We know we want peace to prevail in South Asia. The India-Pakistan relation has been in a conflicting situation over various issues for a long time. We don’t want any bigger clash here that would be detrimental to the interests of the people of this region,” the foreign adviser said.
Stating that Bangladesh is on good terms with both India and Pakistan, Touhid Hossain said, “We want them to resolve the crisis through discussions. We have already seen negotiation proposals from a country. We want the tension between India and Pakistan to deescalate, whether it takes a mediator or through bilateral discussion or any other means.”
Pressed on whether Bangladesh would take the role of a negotiator between Indian and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, the foreign adviser categorically said, “I don’t think we should try to take up the role of a negotiator right now. We want them to find a solution to the crisis themselves. Maybe we would approach if they seek our help. But we don’t want to do something proactively.”
News agency BSS adds: The Foreign Affairs Adviser said Bangladesh would bring back any of its nationals detained in India, but verification is required to confirm their citizenship.
“If anyone detained in India is proven to be a Bangladeshi national, we will certainly bring them back,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry this afternoon.
However, Hossain said, whether they are Bangladeshis or not is a matter that must be verified.
Responding to queries regarding reports of Bangladeshis being detained in India, the adviser said, “So far, we have only come across media reports. No formal communication has been made to us in this regard.”
He said once official communication is received, the foreign ministry will proceed with the necessary verification to establish their nationality.
Touhid further noted that some Bengali-speaking individuals in India bear a close resemblance to Bangladeshis, which underscores the importance of careful verification.
Asked about allegations of harassment of Bangladeshi nationals holding valid Indian visas, Hossain said the government would take appropriate steps if any specific complaints are received.
“There must be a clear understanding - those who travel with valid visas are expected to complete their visit and return home. However, if anyone violates the law, it is within the rights of the host country to take action,” he said.
The adviser said Bangladesh has not yet issued any travel advisory regarding India, but suggested that citizens should avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary during this time.
Hossain said Bangladesh would like to see peace and stability in South Asia.
According to media reports, Indian authorities on Saturday claimed to have detained 1,024 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during operations in Ahmedabad and Surat, Gujarat.