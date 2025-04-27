Don’t want to do anything being proactive: Foreign Adviser

“Our position is very clear. We know we want peace to prevail in South Asia. The India-Pakistan relation has been in a conflicting situation over various issues for a long time. We don’t want any bigger clash here that would be detrimental to the interests of the people of this region,” the foreign adviser said.

Stating that Bangladesh is on good terms with both India and Pakistan, Touhid Hossain said, “We want them to resolve the crisis through discussions. We have already seen negotiation proposals from a country. We want the tension between India and Pakistan to deescalate, whether it takes a mediator or through bilateral discussion or any other means.”

Pressed on whether Bangladesh would take the role of a negotiator between Indian and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, the foreign adviser categorically said, “I don’t think we should try to take up the role of a negotiator right now. We want them to find a solution to the crisis themselves. Maybe we would approach if they seek our help. But we don’t want to do something proactively.”