National polls by 30 June, 2026 as per chief adviser's roadmap: Shafiqul

Press secretary to the chief adviser Shafiqul Alam today, Tuesday said the next general elections will be held by 30 June, 2026 as per the roadmap announced by the chief adviser.

"The Chief Adviser has declared a clear roadmap from which it is evident that the polls will be held by 30 June, 2026. It is the responsibility of the election commission to fix specific time and date," he told a press briefing.