Rapid sustainable repatriation is the only solution for Rohingyas: Momen

He feared that delay in Rohingya repatriation can create disappointment among the Rohingya people and then they could be a threat to the security of this region.
In response, Heyzer thanked Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas.
She expressed her firm commitment that she will work for Rohingya repatriation with the UN, the ASEAN and neighbouring countries.
Heyzer, however, said the role of Myanmar’s government is very important in this case.
Earlier on Tuesday, Heyzer visited the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.
She arrived in Dhaka Monday on a four-day visit.