Rapid sustainable repatriation is the only solution for Rohingyas: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that rapid sustainable repatriation is the only solution for Rohingyas, reports UNB.

He said this when the UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Wednesday.

Both of them discussed ways for a fruitful solution for the displaced Rohingyas.

The foreign minister informed the envoy that Bangladesh has given shelter to the 1.2 million Rohingyas considering humanity. But their long stay is creating various instabilities in the country including the socio-economic situation.