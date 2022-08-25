Bangladesh

Rapid sustainable repatriation is the only solution for Rohingyas: Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that rapid sustainable repatriation is the only solution for Rohingyas, reports UNB.

He said this when the UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Wednesday.

Both of them discussed ways for a fruitful solution for the displaced Rohingyas.

The foreign minister informed the envoy that Bangladesh has given shelter to the 1.2 million Rohingyas considering humanity. But their long stay is creating various instabilities in the country including the socio-economic situation.

He feared that delay in Rohingya repatriation can create disappointment among the Rohingya people and then they could be a threat to the security of this region.

In response, Heyzer thanked Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas.

She expressed her firm commitment that she will work for Rohingya repatriation with the UN, the ASEAN and neighbouring countries.

Heyzer, however, said the role of Myanmar’s government is very important in this case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Heyzer visited the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

She arrived in Dhaka Monday on a four-day visit.

