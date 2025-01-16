2 arrested over attack on ethnic minority students

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack on ethnic minority students in the capital’s Motijheel area on Wednesday.

Law adviser Asif Nazrul and adviser Mahfuj Alam disclosed this in their Facebook posts on Wednesday night.

Sharing a few photos of the attack, Professor Asif Nazrul said in a Facebook post, “Definitely there will be a trial for this attack. Already two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Adviser Majfuj Alam wrote in a Facebook post, “Already two people have been arrested. The others involved in the incident will also be arrested. The entire incident will be investigated. No one will be allowed to extort or terrorise the streets.”