2 arrested over attack on ethnic minority students
Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack on ethnic minority students in the capital’s Motijheel area on Wednesday.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul and adviser Mahfuj Alam disclosed this in their Facebook posts on Wednesday night.
Sharing a few photos of the attack, Professor Asif Nazrul said in a Facebook post, “Definitely there will be a trial for this attack. Already two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.”
Adviser Majfuj Alam wrote in a Facebook post, “Already two people have been arrested. The others involved in the incident will also be arrested. The entire incident will be investigated. No one will be allowed to extort or terrorise the streets.”
Earlier, the students from ethnic minorities came under attack in front of the National Curriculum Textbook Board (NCTB) building on Wednesday.
At least nine people were injured in the attack. They were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Of the injured, Rupaiya Shreshtha Tanchangya is a member of the executive committee of the Ant-Discrimination Student Movement.
The victims claimed leaders and activists of an organisation named, Students for Sovereignty, carried out the attack.
Earlier in the morning, a student organisation called Students for Sovereignty besieged the NCTB building, with a five-point demand, including punishment for those involved with incorporation of the word ‘indigenous’ and a map of undivided India in textbooks.
On the other hand, another group, under the banner of Aggrieved Indigenous Students and People, went to the NCTB premises to hold a programme for restoring the 'indigenous' graffiti in textbooks.
A scuffle broke out between two sides when the 'indigenous' students approached the NCTB premises. The police went to the spot and took position between two sides.
Around 1:00 pm, some people carried out an attack on the 'indigenous' students and people, leaving some of them injured. Both groups claimed to have come under attack first.
Later, the police charged batons and dispersed both groups from the premises.
Condemning the incident, the Students Against Discrimination, Democratic Rights Committee and Jatiya Nagorik Committee demanded justice for the people.