Cyclone Remal may make landfall with maximum wind speed of 135 kmh

The severe cyclonic storm Remal may make landfall at Bangladesh and India coastal areas at sustained wind speed of 110-120 kph, rising to a maximum speed of 135 kph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday afternoon.

Cyclone Remal over northwest Bay and adjoining area moved northwards over the same area and was centred at 03:00 pm on Sunday was about 325 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 310 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 200 km south of Mongla port and 180 km south of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the cyclone centre was about 90 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts or squalls.