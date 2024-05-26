Cyclone Remal may make landfall with maximum wind speed of 135 kmh
The severe cyclonic storm Remal may make landfall at Bangladesh and India coastal areas at sustained wind speed of 110-120 kph, rising to a maximum speed of 135 kph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday afternoon.
Cyclone Remal over northwest Bay and adjoining area moved northwards over the same area and was centred at 03:00 pm on Sunday was about 325 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 310 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 200 km south of Mongla port and 180 km south of Payra port.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the cyclone centre was about 90 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts or squalls.
Meanwhile, the India met office issued a ‘highest alert’ in the country due to the intensity of the cyclone.
The severe cyclonic storm Remal is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla of Bangladesh by midnight of today, Sunday as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kph gusting to 135 kph.
The maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been instructed to keep great danger signal-10 raised, while Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram ports maintain great danger signal-9.
Nine coastal districts -- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, and Patuakhali -- will remain under great danger signal-10.
Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions. Besides, there might be landslides in the hill areas of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari.